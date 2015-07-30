FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK financial watchdog shuffles pack as it hunts for new CEO
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

UK financial watchdog shuffles pack as it hunts for new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority named Megan Butler on Thursday as director of supervision from September for a year while the watchdog searches for a new boss.

The FCA’s current director of supervision for wholesale markets, Tracey McDermott, will become acting chief executive of the watchdog while it finds a new chief executive to replace Martin Wheatley, who is leaving mid-September.

Butler, a barrister who has been a supervisor since 2008, is currently executive director of international banks at the Bank of England and will be on a year’s secondment to the FCA.

Wheatley quit after Britain’s finance ministry refused to extend his contract, which was due to end next March.

Sarah Breeden, director of the BoE’s overseas banks division, will fill Butler’s role at the central bank during the secondment.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.