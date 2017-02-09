BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
LONDON Feb 9 The Bank of England said it has fined Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Limited (BTMU) 17.85 million pounds ($22.44 million), and MUFG Securities EMEA PLC 8.9 million pounds for failing to be open with the regulator about U.S. enforcement action.
The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority, which regulates banks in Britain, said the two banks - both part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group - failed to be open and cooperative with the watchdog in relation to an enforcement action into BTMU by the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS).
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ was fined $315 million in 2014 for pressuring its consultant to water down a supposedly objective report on BTMU's dealings with sanctioned countries, submitted to DFS, thereby misleading regulators, the PRA said in a statement.
The DFS enforcement action also had implications for the then Chair of MUFG Securities, it added.
The two banks did not inform the PRA of the DFS action until after the DFS' public announcement.
"BTMU's inadequate systems and controls for the communication of relevant information contributed to this failure to be open with the PRA," the watchdog said. ($1 = 0.7955 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones,; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: