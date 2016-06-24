FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England in "close contact" with banks after vote for Brexit
June 24, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Bank of England in "close contact" with banks after vote for Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England's supervisory arm is in contact with banks ahead of the market open after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

World financial markets dived as nearly complete results showed a 51.8/48.2 percent split for leaving the EU.

Sterling sank to its lowest level since 1985 and the London stock market is set to fall sharply at the open.

"The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority is in close contact with banks," the source said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Andy Bruce)

