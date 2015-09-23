Preview: Banks, asset managers await BoE findings on market liquidity

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks and asset managers will tune into the Bank of England on Friday to see if a report on bond market liquidity will vindicate calls to relax rules laid down after the financial crisis.

The BoE’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) has asked regulators to study why liquidity in corporate and government bonds has shrunk since the 2007-09 crisis. The period coincides with tougher capital requirements for banks that buy and sell debt.

Central bankers worry that events like a rise in interest rates could trigger disorderly selling -- a “taper tantrum” -- in bond markets. That happened when the United States began to taper its programme of bond buying late in 2013.

Funds could find it hard to honour promises to give back investors their cash at all times, central bankers fear.

The BoE has already surveyed 135 funds on how they would manage liquidity in normal and stressed scenarios.

“This would inform assessment of the extent to which markets are reliant on investment funds offering redemptions at short notice,” the committee said earlier this year. The findings will help it decide if “policy mitigants” were needed.

Banks say dwindling liquidity is partly due to tougher capital charges on their trading activities, making it far costlier to hold bonds for trading. The BoE is not convinced by that argument.

“Market itself lowering liquidity, not just regulation. Too far?” the BoE’s chief economist Andy Haldane tweeted last week.

While banks hope some of the rules will be scaled back, asset managers worry they could face extra regulation.

The Federal Reserve’s decision last week to leave rates unchanged gave regulators more time to consider if they need to act, but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed reform on Tuesday.

Funds would have to create new programmes to better manage their liquidity and spell out how quickly portfolios could be converted to cash, the draft SEC rule says.

The European Union’s securities market watchdog, ESMA, said on Tuesday it was too early to say if new rules are needed. However, the European Commission is due to begin a review of bond market liquidity next week.

The BoE’s findings on market liquidity will be discussed at an Open Forum the central bank is holding on November 11 to take stock of new banking rules and their impact.

BoE Governor Mark Carney heads the Financial Stability Board, a global task force for the Group of 20 economies (G20), which is also looking at the combined impact of new regulation and whether the world’s top mutual funds need tougher scrutiny.

The BoE report will help shape the global work, but Carney has said that the ample liquidity that existed before the financial crisis was partly “illusory” in any case.

Some securities regulators say that funds already have tried and tested tools for volatile markets. Carney has said, though, that those tools are from a different era, implying they may no longer be fit for purpose, as the SEC’s proposals indicate.