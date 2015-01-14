FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Carney sees ECB taking measures to hit inflation target
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

BoE's Carney sees ECB taking measures to hit inflation target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday that he expected the European Central Bank will take measures to meet its inflation target of close to 2 percent.

“The intention of the ECB, of President (Mario) Draghi and his colleagues to fulfil their mandate is clear,” Carney told lawmakers.

“It is in our interest, without question, that (the euro zone has) stable and predictable inflation consistent with (the ECB‘s) mandate, and we have every reason to expect them to take the measures to do so.”

Euro zone inflation turned negative in December for the first time since 2009, fuelling expectations that the ECB will soon announce a plan to start purchasing government bonds. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.