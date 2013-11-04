FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's PRA watchdog backs Co-op bank's restructuring plan
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 9:25 AM / 4 years ago

UK's PRA watchdog backs Co-op bank's restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prudential Regulation Authority banking supervisor signalled its backing on Monday for a restructuring plan announced by the Co-operative Group for its banking arm.

Control of the banking arm will be handed to investors including U.S. hedge funds to plug a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall.

“In June we set out the requirements that Co-Op Bank would need to meet in terms of the amount, form and timing of additional capital,” the PRA, part of the Bank of England, said in a statement.

“We welcome the announcement by the firm today setting out the final details of how it will raise the capital required,” the supervisor added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.