BoE's Haldane says cap on bank size may be needed
#Bank of England
October 26, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

BoE's Haldane says cap on bank size may be needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Reforms being introduced in Britain and globally to rein in risks to the financial system from big banks may not be enough and a cap on the size of lenders may be needed, a senior Bank of England official said.

Andrew Haldane, the central bank’s director of financial stability, said tackling “too big to fail” banks is essential to end the implicit subsidies they receive as markets bet no government would allow them to collapse given the turmoil that would create.

Current reforms, such as UK plans to “ring-fence” the deposit taking arms of banks with extra capital, may be insufficient.

Requiring big lenders to hold far more capital would help.

“Limits could be placed on bank size,” Haldane said in a speech delivered on Thursday evening and published on Friday.

The Bank of England becomes the main regulator for UK banks from April next year.

