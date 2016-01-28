FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE, FCA start investigations into former HBOS senior managers
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

BoE, FCA start investigations into former HBOS senior managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s two banking regulators said they have decided to start investigations into certain former senior managers at HBOS, a bank that collapsed in 2008.

“These investigations will determine whether or not any prohibition proceedings should be commenced against them,” the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“The FCA and PRA continue to review materials with a view to making further decisions regarding other former HBOS senior managers,” the statement added.

The regulators did not name any of the former managers they would be investigating.

The two regulators had already announced last November that they would consider barring up to 10 executives linked to the lender. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.