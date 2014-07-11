FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdogs to finalise review into HBOS bank failure
#Bank of England
July 11, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

UK watchdogs to finalise review into HBOS bank failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - A review into why HBOS bank failed is to go ahead now that enforcement proceedings linked to the failure have been concluded, Britain’s financial regulators said on Friday.

HBOS, Britain’s biggest mortgage lender, had to be rescued at the height of the financial crisis in 2008 with a government-engineered takeover by rival Lloyds, which subsequently needed a 20 billion pound ($34.03 billion) bailout to survive.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England said extensive work has already been done on the review which will summarise why HBOS failed and make any recommendations.

“The aim is to publish the final report by the end of this year,” the two regulators said in a statement.

$1 = 0.5877 British Pounds Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
