UK regulators to publish review of HBOS failure on Nov. 19
November 12, 2015 / 2:24 PM / 2 years ago

UK regulators to publish review of HBOS failure on Nov. 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British financial regulators will publish on Nov. 19 their long awaited review into why Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) crashed during the 2007-09 financial crisis.

The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority’s joint report into the failure of HBOS, now part of Lloyds bank , will be published at 1200 GMT.

It will be accompanied by a report from an independent lawyer Andrew Green, into the former Financial Services Authority’s enforcement actions following the failure.

The FSA was disbanded in a post-crisis shake-up of supervision, its functions split between the BoE and the new FCA.

Lloyds had to be rescued in a 20 billion pound bailout by British taxpayers after it acquired HBOS in January 2009. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
