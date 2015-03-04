FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Bailey said making HSBC less complex is a work in progress
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

BoE's Bailey said making HSBC less complex is a work in progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - HSBC’s chief executive and chairman will be held responsible for making the bank less complicated to manage, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

Bailey, Britain’s top banking supervisor, told lawmakers that HSBC’s work on slimming down complexity is a “work in progress”.

He was holding HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver and its chairman Douglas Flint “personally responsible” for dealing with the issue of “too complex to manage”.

The bank either shrinks, reorganises or disposes parts of the business that threaten the supervisor’s objectives, Bailey said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.