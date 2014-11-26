FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOE to make top managers at insurers accountable for decisions
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

BOE to make top managers at insurers accountable for decisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Senior officials at insurance companies in Britain will be made directly accountable for the decisions they take under plans announced by the Bank of England on Wednesday.

The plans are similar to those the Bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority arm has already proposed for senior bankers. Lawmakers criticised regulators for bringing so few bankers to book after lenders had to be shored up by taxpayers in the 2007-09 financial crisis.

“The regime for insurers is not identical to that for banks, given the differences in business models and risks posed to the PRA’s objectives,” the Bank said in a statement.

“Specifically, none of the potential criminal sanctions, nor the ‘presumption of responsibility’ in the banking regime, will apply to any of the individuals in ‘senior insurance management functions’,” the statement added. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.