FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Osborne asks BoE to consider new power to rein in banks
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Osborne asks BoE to consider new power to rein in banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister George Osborne has asked the Bank of England to review whether it needs more power to restrain the balance sheets of banks ahead of a globally agreed timetable.

The BoE’s Financial Policy Committee has powers to set direction for regulating Britain’s financial system.

But the FPC has no direct power to vary the so-called leverage ratio or measure of how much capital banks must hold in relation to their total assets, seen as a key method for reining in risk taking at big banks.

“Therefore now is an appropriate time for the FPC to consider whether and when it needs any additional powers of direction over the leverage ratio, how it should use these powers and how any new powers would fit in with the rest of its macro-prudential ‘tool-kit’,” Osborne said in a letter to BoE Governor Mark Carney.

Osborne was “open” to the review making recommendations that the FPC may need to implement the leverage ratio ahead of a globally agreed timetable, the letter said.

Britain may need to set a baseline leverage ratio higher than the globally-agreed 3 percent level, Osborne said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.