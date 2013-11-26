Lawmaker Tyrie welcomes greater power for BoE over leverage ratio

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s review of how it should restrain banks’ risk-taking has been welcomed by the chairman of Britain’s Treasury Select Committee.

Finance minister George Osborne has written to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney saying the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee should review if it should have control over banks’ leverage ratios.

“That power will be an essential part of the bank’s toolkit for improving the safety of the banking system. The bank’s review will be about how the FPC will exercise that power, not whether it should request it,” Andrew Tyrie said on Tuesday.