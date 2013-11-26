FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawmaker Tyrie welcomes greater power for BoE over leverage ratio
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
November 26, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

Lawmaker Tyrie welcomes greater power for BoE over leverage ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s review of how it should restrain banks’ risk-taking has been welcomed by the chairman of Britain’s Treasury Select Committee.

Finance minister George Osborne has written to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney saying the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee should review if it should have control over banks’ leverage ratios.

“That power will be an essential part of the bank’s toolkit for improving the safety of the banking system. The bank’s review will be about how the FPC will exercise that power, not whether it should request it,” Andrew Tyrie said on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.