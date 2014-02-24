FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOE's Carney dismisses bank concerns on capital proposals -report
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
February 24, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

BOE's Carney dismisses bank concerns on capital proposals -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney dismissed banks’ concerns about new capital requirement proposals and said they have to stop refusing to follow new international rules, in an interview published on Monday in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Carney rejected claims by banks that proposed standards being discussed by G20 members in Sydney were so strict that they could lead to an explosion in shadow banking and sow the seeds of the next crisis. ()

“Banks went into the financial crisis carrying de minimis levels of capital - for example, less than 2 percentage points relative to their risk-weighted assets, let alone their actual assets. They carried basically no liquidity protection and they were reliant on the state to insure,” he told a reporter for Fairfax Media on the sidelines of the Sydney G20 meetings.

“The consequence was that we had a crisis where even countries that did the right thing in advance, such as my native Canada and here in Australia, had to take extraordinary measures to support the banks,” Carney said.

He also said that Britain has made it through the easy phase of guidance.

“Now it becomes a question of what will we do and how and under what criteria as the economy continues to recover,” Carney said defending his forward guidance policy on interest rates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.