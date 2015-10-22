FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Cunliffe says fund redemptions could hurt market liquidity
October 22, 2015 / 8:54 AM / 2 years ago

BoE's Cunliffe says fund redemptions could hurt market liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of England and international authorities are examining whether promises by funds to give investors their money back at any time could end up damaging liquidity in markets, a top BoE official said on Thursday.

Regulators worry that as interest rates begin to rise from prolonged, low levels, investors in bond funds will stampede for the exits, creating turmoil in markets.

“A particular concern occupying both the (BoE‘s) Financial Policy Committee and authorities internationally is that simultaneous redemptions from open-ended funds offering short-term redemptions could test the resilience of market liquidity,” BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater

