BoE's Furse warns of possible shocks from shrinking market liquidity

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - New rules covering banking risks could also be making markets less able to absorb shocks and fund economic growth, a senior Bank of England policymaker said on Wednesday.

Clara Furse, a member of the BoE’s Financial Policy Committee, said the risk from shrinking liquidity in markets is not fully priced in, making them vulnerable to sharp corrections.

Her comments echo concerns from other policymakers that tougher capital rules may need revisiting as they could be making it harder for banks to make markets in securities and raise funds for companies to expand.

The rules have increased resilience in banking but they have also “acted as an additional disincentive to such activities, especially those related to low-margin market-making activities,” Furse said in speech in Birmingham.

Banks have to hold far more capital on their inventory of securities used for market making, prompting some lenders to pull out. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)