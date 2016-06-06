FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deloitte hires BoE's Bulley as regulation partner
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Deloitte hires BoE's Bulley as regulation partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Consultancy Deloitte has hired Andrew Bulley, director of life insurance at the Bank of England’s insurance regulator, as a partner in its European regulatory strategy group, the firm said on Monday.

Bulley, who joins from the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA), will be a partner in Deloitte’s EMEA Centre for Regulatory Strategy, Deloitte said in a statement.

“Now is a time of far-reaching change for the global insurance industry,” Bulley said.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to build on the centre’s success to date and to work with colleagues in the UK, EMEA and internationally to make it a leading force in the area of insurance regulation.”

The Bank of England in April appointed Sam Woods as head of the PRA, taking over from Andrew Bailey, who moves next month to head Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.