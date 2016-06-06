MOVES-Deloitte hires BoE's Bulley as regulation partner

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Consultancy Deloitte has hired Andrew Bulley, director of life insurance at the Bank of England’s insurance regulator, as a partner in its European regulatory strategy group, the firm said on Monday.

Bulley, who joins from the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA), will be a partner in Deloitte’s EMEA Centre for Regulatory Strategy, Deloitte said in a statement.

“Now is a time of far-reaching change for the global insurance industry,” Bulley said.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to build on the centre’s success to date and to work with colleagues in the UK, EMEA and internationally to make it a leading force in the area of insurance regulation.”

The Bank of England in April appointed Sam Woods as head of the PRA, taking over from Andrew Bailey, who moves next month to head Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)