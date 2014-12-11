Breakingviews: Carney the showman risks stage-managed policy

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mark Carney’s transparency drive is a double-edged sword. The Bank of England governor has unveiled a series of reforms that should move the UK central bank some way from its historic position, reputedly summed up by a former governor as “never explain, never excuse.” The snag is that effective central banking can benefit from a degree of secrecy and opacity.

The radical shift is to publish full transcripts of a big chunk of the monthly meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, which sets interest rates. The release of this material will have an eight-year lag. That is still a short enough delay to make participants utter every word with the external audience in mind, rather than letting the internal debate rage. Meanwhile, tidy minutes of the proceedings will be published as soon as the decision on moving or holding rates is announced.

It is hard to argue with the aims of all this. Central banks wield great power with little direct democratic oversight. The U.S. Federal Reserve has for years released transcripts of meetings. For the BoE, doing so could reassure skeptics that its Monetary Policy Committee isn’t riddled with groupthink. Greater systematisation of when the BoE guides the market could also reduce an ongoing problem - the drip-feeding of subtly different policy pronouncements that creates market volatility as investors struggle to work out whether the central bank is dovish or hawkish.

Yet the scope for frank debate on the MPC may be compromised if the views of each member could be subsequently identified. It’s less of a headache for the BoE than the European Central Bank, where disclosure would make it impossible for national central bank chiefs to do their job. But it’s still an issue.

The solution proposed by ex-Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh, tasked by Carney with making the BoE more accountable, is to keep the first half of MPC discussions under wraps, and only transcript the second half. There’s an obvious risk here. The first chat will be a robust 18-rated exchange of intellectual firepower, with the transcripted version emerging as a more PG-rated rom-com where light drama resolves into harmonious consensus. It probably will not help or hinder policy making - but it won’t be that much more transparent than now.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)