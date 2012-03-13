FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Tucker: insurers risk becoming "shadow banks"
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 6 years

BoE's Tucker: insurers risk becoming "shadow banks"

Huw Jones

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - A trade repository could help shine a light on the “invisibility” of insurers who lend their securities to other financial institutions, Bank of England Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Paul Tucker said on Tuesday.

The BoE becomes the main regulator for insurers like Aviva and Prudential from next year when the Financial Services Authority will be scrapped as part of a shake up of UK financial supervision.

Tucker said there was a potential for insurance firms to build in-house “shadow banks” -- a reference to lightly regulated entities that handle credit -- through their securities lending business.

“The Bank wants, in line with our traditions, to find market-led solutions where we can,” Tucker told a group of insurance industry top officials.

“One issue is transparency. Maybe we should at least contemplate introducing a trade repository. If we are moving towards greater transparency in derivative markets, why not do so in a core financing market,” Tucker said.

Tucker also said the BoE was “dismayed” by the costs insurers face to comply with planned European Union insurance capital rules, known as Solvency II, from 2014.

“We are also concerned that ... it risks being too complicated in its desire to introduce a ‘risk sensitive’ regime,” Tucker said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.