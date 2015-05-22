BoE official says securitisation not a panacea for EU

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - European Union efforts to revive the market for securitisation, a sector tarnished in the financial crisis, won’t help smaller firms with funding by that much, a senior Bank of England (BoE) official said on Friday.

The BoE and the European Central Bank have spearheaded efforts in the EU to kickstart securitisation, or creation of debt based on pooled loans, as a way for companies to raise funds as banks rein in lending.

“We should not oversell what this market can do for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises),” David Rule, executive director of prudential policy at the BoE told a conference.

“I suspect it can’t do much but that does not mean it’s not a good thing to be doing,” Rule added.

Boosting securitisation is seen by Brussels as a top priority in its plans for a Capital Markets Union to improve the ability of markets to fund growth. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)