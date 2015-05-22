FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE official says securitisation not a panacea for EU
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

BoE official says securitisation not a panacea for EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - European Union efforts to revive the market for securitisation, a sector tarnished in the financial crisis, won’t help smaller firms with funding by that much, a senior Bank of England (BoE) official said on Friday.

The BoE and the European Central Bank have spearheaded efforts in the EU to kickstart securitisation, or creation of debt based on pooled loans, as a way for companies to raise funds as banks rein in lending.

“We should not oversell what this market can do for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises),” David Rule, executive director of prudential policy at the BoE told a conference.

“I suspect it can’t do much but that does not mean it’s not a good thing to be doing,” Rule added.

Boosting securitisation is seen by Brussels as a top priority in its plans for a Capital Markets Union to improve the ability of markets to fund growth. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.