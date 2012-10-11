FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE Weale casts doubts on QE, warns on triple dip - paper
October 11, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

BoE Weale casts doubts on QE, warns on triple dip - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Another round of quantitative easing may not be “compatible” with the Bank of England’s inflation target, and does not provide a definite answer to boost Britain’s economy, Martin Weale, a top BoE policymaker, said in comments published on Thursday.

“It is certainly not self-evident to me in the light of the apparent stickiness of inflation that substantial extra support for the economy would be compatible with the inflation target. I I am concerned about the stickiness of inflation,” Weale is quoted as saying in the Daily Mail newspaper.

Weale said he did not see a definite case for further monetary stimulus because “there are two things pulling in opposite directions”.

“On the one hand, economic growth is weak and the economy looks to be more or less flat. On the other hand, inflation gives a sense of being becalmed at something above our target.”

