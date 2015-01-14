FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehringer Ingelheim may sell U.S. generic unit - Bloomberg
#Healthcare
January 14, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

Boehringer Ingelheim may sell U.S. generic unit - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim is considering the sale of its U.S. generics unit Roxane Labs for as much as 2 billion euros ($2.36 billion), Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Boehringer Ingelheim officials were not immediately available for comment outside office hours.

The drugmaker is working with Morgan Stanley on the sale, two of the people told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/14AO91o)

Boehringer may also be interested in pursuing asset swaps with competitors to bulk up its businesses such as prescription drugs, one of them said. ($1 = 0.8485 euros) (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

