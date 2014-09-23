Boehringer aims to cut up to 600 jobs in Germany

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said it plans to cut up to 600 jobs in Germany, citing healthcare budget cuts in the United States and a stricter reimbursement regime in Germany.

The unlisted family-controlled group, which collaborates on diabetes drugs with Eli Lilly, said in a statement on Tuesday the cutbacks were part of a drive to reduce costs in Germany by 15 percent or 450 million euros ($580 million).

The company, which makes stroke prevention pill Pradaxa, plans to cut between 500 and 600 jobs in Germany by the end of 2016, seeking to avoid forced redundancies.

Of its global workforce of 47,500, the group employs about 14,000 in Germany.