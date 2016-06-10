Lufthansa finance chief Menne to join Boehringer Ingelheim

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of airline Lufthansa, Simone Menne, will join Germany’s second-largest drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim for the same role.

She will start her new job on Sept. 1, family-owned Boehringer said in a statement on Friday.

She is to succeed CFO Hubertus von Baumbach, a member of unlisted Boehringer’s founding family, who will take over as the group’s chief executive.

Menne, who first worked at Lufthansa in 1989 and has held various positions including CFO of carrier British Midland, has been group CFO of Lufthansa since July 2012.