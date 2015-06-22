FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boehringer says Pradaxa blood-thinning effect shown to be reversible
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Boehringer says Pradaxa blood-thinning effect shown to be reversible

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Boehringer said an experimental drug to reverse the blood-thinning effect of its stroke prevention pill Pradaxa was shown to be effective based on initial results of a late-stage study.

Pradaxa was first to the mass market of stroke prevention in a new class of anti-clotting pills to replace decades-old warfarin, which requires dose adjustments and dietary restrictions.

But the new class of drugs, such as Bayer and Johnson & Johnson’s Xarelto and Bristol Myers-Squibb and Pfizer’s Eliquis, posed the danger of internal bleeding if the body fails to decompose the active ingredient, creating the need for reversal agents.

The anti-coagulant effects of Xarelto and Eliquis have been shown to be reversed in late-stage studies by Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc’s experimental drug andexanet alfa

Boehringer, which has been developing its own reversal agent since 2009, said on Monday that the drug, idarucizumab, reversed the anticoagulant effect of the Pradaxa blood thinner completely within minutes, according to an interim analysis of a Phase III study.

Cases when patients on blood-thinning pills are in need of an antidote include severe injury or emergency surgery.

In May last year, Boehringer settled claims that Pradaxa had caused severe and fatal bleeding in patients for about $650 million in the U.S.

Pradaxa sales stagnated at 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in 2014, under pressure from a range of rival products including Xarelto and Eliquis. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.