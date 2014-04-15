FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Boehringer 2013 profit up on anti-clotting pill sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INGELHEIM, Germany, April 15 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said operating income rose 14 percent to 2.1 billion euros ($2.9 billion) last year, helped by sales of anti-blood-clotting drug Pradaxa.

Sales fell 4.3 percent to 14.1 billion euros, hit by a weak U.S. dollar and Japanese yen, the world’s largest unlisted drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Excluding currency effects, sales rose 1.4 percent.

The company said it expects sales for 2014 to be flat and operating income to be slightly higher than last year, saying the market for innovative drugs will not be easy in the coming years and highlighting the effects of patents that are expiring.

$1 = 0.7238 euros Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
