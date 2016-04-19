FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boehringer's operating profit up 6 percent on diabetes drugs
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Boehringer's operating profit up 6 percent on diabetes drugs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany’s second-largest drugmaker, posted 11 percent higher sales and a 6 percent gain in operating profit for 2015, boosted by its diabetes treatment business, where it collaborates with Eli Lilly.

Excluding Boehringer’s U.S. generics business - sold to Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc at the beginning of this year - and the effect of currency swings, sales rose 5.3 percent.

Full-year operating profit rose to 2.3 billion euros ($2.60 billion), on 14.8 billion euros in sales, the unlisted family-owned group said on Tuesday.

The group, which invented mass production of baking powder in the 1890s, said sales at its diabetes portfolio gained a currency-adjusted 49 percent to 1.1 billion euros, with the prospect of driving growth over the long term.

Eli Lilly’s new Jardiance diabetes treatment, sold together with Boehringer, earlier this year began stealing market share from rival drugs in its class, bolstered by clinical trials showing it slashed deaths by 32 percent in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Boehringer said it expected a “minor increase” in sales this year, held back by weak growth in overall pharmaceutical markets, but added it aimed to considerably strengthen its market position.

$1 = 0.8837 euros Reporting by Patricia Weiss and Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.