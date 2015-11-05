FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing to pay $57 mln to settle 401(k) lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 5, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing to pay $57 mln to settle 401(k) lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has agreed to pay $57 million to settle a lawsuit in which employees accused the company of mismanaging their 401(k) retirement plan, the plaintiffs’ legal firm said on Thursday.

The settlement amount is the second-highest ever in excessive 401(k) fee litigation, law firm Schlichter Bogard & Denton said in an emailed statement.

Lockheed Martin Corp paid $62 million to settle a similar lawsuit earlier this year.

The Boeing lawsuit, filed in 2006, contended that the company had breached its fiduciary duties to employees by allowing the record-keeper to charge employees and retirees excessive fees and placing expensive and risky investment options in the plan, which dampened investment returns.

Boeing denied wrongdoing, but settled to avoid the expense and uncertainty of litigation, the St. Louis law firm said.

Boeing said it had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.