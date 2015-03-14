FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing starts building 737 wings with new automated system
March 14, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Boeing starts building 737 wings with new automated system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, March 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has started using a new automated system to build wing panels for 737 jetliners, an important step in preparing to hit record production speeds while introducing new models of the popular plane.

The robotic system, known as the Panel Assembly Line, or PAL, this week drilled holes and installed rivets for the wings of a production aircraft, the first such use of the system since installation began last summer, Boeing officials told Reuters during a visit to the Renton, Washington, plant. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

