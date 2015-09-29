Boeing studies plan to offer 737 freighter conversions -exec

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Boeing is studying further expansion into the cargo market by offering conversions of its most popular passenger jet, the 737-800, into freight haulers in a move aimed at express parcel firms, its top marketing executive told Reuters.

The proposal emerged weeks after rival Airbus relaunched its own plans to offer conversions of its competing A320 jet, forging a partnership with Singapore’s ST Aerospace after an earlier Russian-backed effort stalled on costs.

Boeing sells three types of new freighter from the mid-sized 767 up to the larger 777 and the 747-8 jumbo. It also offers in-house passenger-to-freight conversions of its mid-sized 767.

“The next step we are looking at is what we want to do in the single-aisle market, where we see demand for over 1,000 conversions over the next 20 years,” Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in an interview.

“We are looking at potentially pursuing a freighter conversion programme for the 737-800. We see potential especially in the express market in the U.S. and China.”

Until now, only outside companies have carried out freighter conversions on earlier models of 737s, as well as some 757s. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Leila Abboud)