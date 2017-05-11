FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
May 11, 2017 / 5:01 PM / 3 months ago

CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, May 11 (Reuters) - Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.

The engines could be installed in short order to allow Boeing to meet its schedule for delivering the first 737 MAX aircraft this month, CFM spokeswoman Jamie Jewell told Reuters. Boeing said on Wednesday it had suspended flights of the new jet due to a quality issue with some engines made by CFM, a joint venture between General Electric Co and Safran SA of France. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

