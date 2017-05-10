Airbus says continues with new CFM engine

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Wednesday it is continuing normal flight operations on aircraft powered by new-generation LEAP engines co-produced by General Electric and France's Safran.

The European planemaker uses a different version of the engine from those supplied to Boeing, which said earlier it had halted test flights on its 737 MAX due to an engine issue.

Asked whether Airbus continued to carry out development test flights and pre-delivery test flights on A320neo-family aircraft powered by the LEAP-1A engine, made by GE-Safran venture CFM International, a spokesman for the planemaker said "yes we are".

GE said earlier Safran had found a quality problem in a disc used in the low-pressure turbine at the rear of the LEAP-1B engine used by Boeing and notified the jetmaker over the weekend . Safran was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leigh Thomas)