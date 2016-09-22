FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Boeing still studying larger 737 max 10 to enter service after 2019
#Financials
September 22, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

RPT-Boeing still studying larger 737 max 10 to enter service after 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with slug added)

Seattle, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is still studying whether to build a larger version of its best-selling 737 aircraft to counter runaway sales by rival Airbus of a large version of its competing plane, a senior executive said.

The company has not made a decision yet to build the larger jet, dubbed the 737 MAX 10, said Michael Teal, vice president and chief project engineer of the 737 MAX program. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Writing by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

