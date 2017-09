Nov 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it plans to roll out its first 737 MAX jetliner on Dec. 8 from its Renton factory in Washington.

Boeing, which has almost 3,000 orders for the 737 MAX, is on track to deliver the jetliner in the third quarter of 2017, the Chicago-based company said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)