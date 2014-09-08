FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing CEO sees strong pressure to further lift 737 jetliner output
#Market News
September 8, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing CEO sees strong pressure to further lift 737 jetliner output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Ray Conner said on Monday he sees “incredible pressure” to increase the production rate of the 737 jetliner beyond current targets, a further signal the company is poised to announce further rate increases beyond its current targets.

“There’s incredible pressure to go higher” in rate, Conner said at a press conference in New York to announce an $11 billion sale of 737 MAX planes to Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc, starting in 2019. “We still see tremendous demand across the board, way beyond 47 a month,” Conner said, referring to Boeing’s target to produce 47 737s a month, starting in 2017.

Boeing currently produces 42 737s a month at its factory in Renton, Washington, using fuselage sections produced by Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc in Wichita, Kansas.

The 737 competes with the Airbus Group SA A320 family of single-aisle airplanes. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

