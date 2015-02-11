Boeing says not studying a 757 re-engine replacement

SEATTLE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday it is not studying resurrecting its out-of-production 757 jetliner with new engines to plug a gap in its jetliner lineup between its largest single-aisle plane and its smallest wide-body models.

Boeing has studied resurrecting the single-aisle 757 “a couple of times,” Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes said at an industry conference.

“That airplane had a very unique production system. It was relatively expensive to build,” he said. “The business case is not going to close.”