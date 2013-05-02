FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing board approves new 777 sales -WSJ
May 2, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

Boeing board approves new 777 sales -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s board has given its commercial airplanes unit approval to start selling a new version of its long-range 777 jetliner, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the decision.

The approval came at a board meeting in Chicago that coincided with Boeing’s annual shareholder meeting on Monday, the Journal said.

Boeing intends the 777X to be an improvement on its existing 777 models for long-haul service.

The decision allows Boeing to begin formally negotiating deals with airlines for the new jet, the daily said.

A Boeing spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

