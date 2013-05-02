Boeing says taking "next step" toward launching 777X jet

SEATTLE, May 1 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it is taking the “next step” toward launching its long-awaited 777X widebody jet by discussing price, schedule and other details with potential customers.

The move follows a board meeting on Monday and means the commercial airplane division can begin taking orders from airlines.

“We are taking the next step when it comes to engaging customers on the 777X,” spokesman Doug Alder told Reuters. The company has “begun to discuss additional technical, pricing and schedule details with customers”.

The company declined to comment on the board meeting that coincided with its annual meeting on Monday in Chicago. After attracting enough orders, the next step in the plane’s development will be a formal launch of the program.