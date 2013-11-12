FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing hopeful of 777X union deal, but may build wings in Japan if rejected
November 12, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

Boeing hopeful of 777X union deal, but may build wings in Japan if rejected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is hopeful its key machinist union will vote for a labour contract to secure production of the 777X in Washington State, but will look at alternatives, including building the wings in Japan if the deal is rejected, an executive said on Tuesday

“We are hopeful,” said John Tracy, the U.S. aircraft maker’s chief technology officer. “If not ratified we will consider all other alternatives,” he said, adding that included the possibility of taking production of the wings out of the United States to Japan.

