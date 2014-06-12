FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing says Japan firms to build 21 pct of the 777X
June 12, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Boeing says Japan firms to build 21 pct of the 777X

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday it has recruited Japanese companies including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd to build 21 percent of its latest plane, the 777X.

The companies will build fuselage sections, bulkheads, landing gear and center wing sections, among others, Boeing said.

Japanese firms have been key partners in Boeing’s civil aviation business and have also accounted for 21 percent of the 777 that has been fabricated since 1995.

Still, the share is lower than the 35 percent of the carbon fibre 787 Dreamliner built in Japan, including the wings. The 777X’s wings will be made in the United States. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

