Boeing to place major 777X design work outside Seattle
October 30, 2013 / 4:52 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing to place major 777X design work outside Seattle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has decided to place significant design work for its forthcoming 777X jetliner in cities outside the Seattle area, where the current 777 was designed and is being built, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by Boeing on Wednesday.

“It has been decided that much of the detailed design will be carried out by Boeing engineering teams in Charleston (South Carolina), Huntsville (Alabama), Long Beach (California), Philadelphia and St. Louis,” the memo said. “The Boeing Design Center in Moscow will also support the design activity. However, at this time, no decisions have been made about 777X design or build in Puget Sound.”

