Design flaws led to 2013 lithium-ion battery fire in Boeing 787 -U.S. NTSB
December 1, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Design flaws led to 2013 lithium-ion battery fire in Boeing 787 -U.S. NTSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday that shortcomings in design and certification led to a 2013 fire in a lithium-ion battery on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Boston.

The agency said the battery, manufactured by GS Yuasa Corp , caught fire after an internal short circuit that led to thermal runaway of the cell. No one was hurt in the incident aboard the Japan Airlines plane, which was parked at Boston’s Logan Airport after passenger and crew had departed.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
