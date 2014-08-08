FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Low temperature a factor in Boeing 787 battery meltdown in Japan -Asahi
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Low temperature a factor in Boeing 787 battery meltdown in Japan -Asahi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Aug 5 story to delete incorrect reference in paragraph 4 to the battery being located in an unpressurized, unheated part of the plane)

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cold winter temperatures were a factor in the meltdown of a lithium ion battery that caused a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner to make an emergency landing in Japan last year, the Asahi newspaper said, citing the conclusions of local investigators.

The battery meltdown on the ANA Holdings Inc -owned plane prompted authorities to ground the global fleet of Dreamliners for more than three months.

It followed an incident less than two weeks earlier at Boston Airport when a battery on a parked Japan Airlines 787 overheated and emitted white gases.

Low temperatures can cause a lithium ion battery to deteriorate, resulting in the risk of a short circuit, Kyodo News reported separately.

The Japan Transport Safety Board plans to release a final report on its findings as early as September, the Asahi said, without citing sources.

A spokeswoman for the accident investigator declined to comment on the report.

Boeing won approval for Dreamliner flights to resume after it redesigned the battery compartment to isolate thermal events and vent hot gases outside the aircraft.

The Dreamliner is Boeing’s state-of-the-art plane, built with carbon-fiber composite materials and a powerful electrical system to reduce weight and improve the jet’s fuel efficiency. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.