Boeing 787 catches fire at gate at Boston airport, no passengers
January 7, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Boeing 787 catches fire at gate at Boston airport, no passengers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A parked Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner aircraft with no passengers on board caught fire at Boston’s Logan International Airport while parked at a gate on Monday morning, an airport spokesman said.

The fire, on an aircraft operated by Japan Airlines Co Ltd , was reported at about 10:30 a.m. local time (1530 GMT), said airport spokesman Richard Walsh. The Boston Fire Department said it sent firefighters to help extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Walsh said. No injuries were reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
