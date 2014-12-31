FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing appears to hit 111 of 787 deliveries for 2014, tops target
#Market News
December 31, 2014 / 7:46 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing appears to hit 111 of 787 deliveries for 2014, tops target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Boeing Co appears to have delivered 111 of its 787 Dreamliners in 2014, topping its forecast of 110, after the company said on Wednesday it had delivered Etihad Airways’ first 787-9 jet.

Boeing, the world’s largest plane maker, declined to immediately confirm the count, which was based on its stated deliveries through November and additional deliveries tallied by All Things 787, a website that closely follows Boeing’s Dreamliner production. Reuters observation of Boeing’s production earlier this month found it was on track to hit its target of 110 Dreamliner deliveries. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

