US National Transportation Safety Board says 787 fire did severe damage

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that the battery aboard a Japan Airlines Co 787 jet that caught fire in Boston on Monday had “severe fire damage” and that damage to the surroundings was limited to components and structures within about 20 inches.

The agency said the problems were in the aft electrical bay of the Boeing Co jet, and affected the auxiliary power unit, which was in operation at the time of the fire, which was reported around 10:30 am ET Monday.

The incident occurred just after the plane landed following a flight from Tokyo. Smoke from the fire was seen in the cabin of the plane, the NTSB said. The fire was put out about 40 minutes rescue and fire crews first arrived, it added.