U.S. transport safety board chairman says 787 hearing went well
April 23, 2013 / 9:56 PM / in 4 years

U.S. transport safety board chairman says 787 hearing went well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Deborah Hersman, chairman of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, said the first day of an investigative hearing into battery issues on Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner went well, with cooperative and forthcoming statements from the various parties involved.

She said it was too early to come to any conclusions or derive lessons from the hearing.

She said it was normal for the Federal Aviation Administration and regulated companies like Boeing to work closely together, but the NTSB wanted to ensure there was sufficient oversight of that process. That was an issue that would be addressed more during Wednesday’s hearing, she said.

She said she was glad to hear “forthcoming” statements from Boeing about its testing regime for the new battery technology.

