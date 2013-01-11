Boeing says 787 issues not caused by outsourcing or production

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The recent safety issues with the new Boeing Co 787 passenger jet were not caused by outsourcing production or by ramping up production too quickly, the head of Boeing’s commercial airplane unit said on Friday.

At a press conference in Washington, Ray Conner said Boeing was not seeing anything “exceptionally unusual” for a new plane. Federal Aviation Administration head Michael Huerta also said a comprehensive review of the plane would start with technical experts in Seattle looking at the plane’s manufacturing process.