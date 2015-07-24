Boeing names new head of 787 Dreamliner program

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Friday named a new head for its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet program, succeeding the current chief, Larry Loftis, who will retire at the end of July.

Mark Jenks, who has been the program’s deputy head since January, will take over as vice president and general manager of the 787 program, Boeing said. Loftis has had a 35-year career at the company. Jenks has been with the 787 program almost since its inception, Boeing said.